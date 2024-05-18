Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 52,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 147,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $762.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Insider Transactions at Astec Industries

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 65,426.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 473,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,107,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,884,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

