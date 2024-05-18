Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. 9,999,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

