Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

