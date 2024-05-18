Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.63. The company had a trading volume of 635,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.65 and a fifty-two week high of $352.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

