Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.97. 2,105,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.46 and its 200-day moving average is $238.64.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.