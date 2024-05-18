Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.47 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 5.1% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.69. 748,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,049. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $539.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

