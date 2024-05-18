Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.49 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. McKesson accounts for about 1.0% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

MCK traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $564.52. 575,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,825. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

