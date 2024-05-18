Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $312.40. 968,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $223.28 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.56.

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

