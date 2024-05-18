Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.86. 739,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,501. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

