Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 406,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,152. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

