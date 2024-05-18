Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. KLA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Stock Down 0.2 %
KLA stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $747.68. 585,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.04. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $404.80 and a 1 year high of $763.93.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
