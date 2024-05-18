Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after buying an additional 133,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

