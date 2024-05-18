Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 94,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,814 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 468.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 95,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.17. 22,020,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

