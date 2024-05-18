Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 281 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.91. The stock had a trading volume of 232,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

