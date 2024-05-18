Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

