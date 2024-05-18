aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

LIFE stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.27. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

