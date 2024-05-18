Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Augmedix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Augmedix from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Augmedix

Augmedix Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AUGX opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Augmedix

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 260,359 shares of company stock worth $1,016,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the first quarter worth $57,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Augmedix by 50.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.