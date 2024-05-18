AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $187.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.88.

AN traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $170.96. 329,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,304. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,804 shares of company stock worth $18,832,532 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,748,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

