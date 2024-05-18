Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

