AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 12,363 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,672,020.24.
- On Friday, March 1st, Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $360,099.60.
AvidXchange Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
