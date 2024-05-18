AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 12,363 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvidXchange alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,672,020.24.

On Friday, March 1st, Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $360,099.60.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AvidXchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 872.9% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,581,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 1,419,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 277,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $7,621,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.