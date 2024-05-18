B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 65,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.92%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

