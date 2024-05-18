Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.29. 25,537,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,934,906. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $307.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

