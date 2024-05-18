Bank of America Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $83.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

