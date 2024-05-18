Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BODI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised shares of Beachbody to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:BODI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $9.06. 30,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Beachbody has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($2.55). Beachbody had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

