Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 82,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

