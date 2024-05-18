Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 144.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,559,000 after buying an additional 2,807,481 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,737,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,788,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.