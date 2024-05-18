Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.