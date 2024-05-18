Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,527,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,996,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

