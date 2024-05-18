Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 987,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

