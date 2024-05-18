Bey Douglas LLC Buys New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Stryker comprises 4.4% of Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $334.68. 940,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,308. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.