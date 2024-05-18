Bey Douglas LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Bey Douglas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bey Douglas LLC owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 274,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,488,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,718. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

