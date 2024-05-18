Bey Douglas LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Bey Douglas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

