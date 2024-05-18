Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Update

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 28.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 284,258 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Big Lots by 244.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 327,397 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.25.

Big Lots Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,061. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Featured Stories

