BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.45.

BioNTech stock opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.22 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86,343 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in BioNTech by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

