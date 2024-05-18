BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,149 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $137,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $812.22. 394,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,644. The company has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $792.31 and a 200-day moving average of $776.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

