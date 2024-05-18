BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 4.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $812.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,644. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.