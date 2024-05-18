BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $812.22. The stock had a trading volume of 394,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $792.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

