Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $274,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,057,597 shares of company stock worth $133,485,973. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Blue Bird by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 9.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

