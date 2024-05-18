Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($5.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Shares of BPMC opened at $104.96 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $3,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

