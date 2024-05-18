BMO Capital Markets Trims Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price to $56.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.52.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73.

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

