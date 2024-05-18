Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.60 and last traded at $182.66. 2,910,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,213,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.99.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

