Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

