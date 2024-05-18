Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 620,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,899. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

