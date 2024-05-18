BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $37.09. 2,255,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,269. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

