Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,570. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $432.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

