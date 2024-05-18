Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. 887,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,289. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 381.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

