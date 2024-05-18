BranchOut Food (BOF) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BranchOut Food to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% BranchOut Food Competitors -29.98% -51.00% -12.81%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A BranchOut Food Competitors 322 1309 1512 31 2.39

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BranchOut Food and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 18.33%. Given BranchOut Food’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BranchOut Food has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BranchOut Food and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million -$3.93 million -1.27 BranchOut Food Competitors $7.04 billion $640.13 million 2.98

BranchOut Food’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BranchOut Food competitors beat BranchOut Food on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.