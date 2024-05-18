Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 436,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 144,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $13.07.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.66%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

