Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

