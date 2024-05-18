Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $49.25

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capri stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

